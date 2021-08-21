Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

This is the cheapest gas in St. Louis right now

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJS6W_0bYoMNuB00

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in St. Louis, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at 4956 St Louis Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2419 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St. Louis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil

4956 St Louis Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

ZX

3311 Morganford Rd, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$--

Phillips 66

4300 S Kingshighway, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.34
$--

BP

209 E Grand Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$--
$2.99

Speedie

4206 S Grand Blvd, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

6909 Southwest Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.29
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St. Louis Today

