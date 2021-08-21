This is the cheapest gas in St. Louis right now
(ST. LOUIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in St. Louis, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.
Mobil at 4956 St Louis Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2419 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St. Louis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.29
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
