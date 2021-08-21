This is the cheapest gas in St. Louis right now

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in St. Louis, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at 4956 St Louis Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2419 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St. Louis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 4956 St Louis Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

ZX 3311 Morganford Rd, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

Phillips 66 4300 S Kingshighway, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

BP 209 E Grand Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 2.99

Speedie 4206 S Grand Blvd, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 6909 Southwest Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.