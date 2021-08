By now, I’m sure you’ve noticed that things tend to go a little haywire whenever the moon is full. Something about the way the full moon’s soft, spectral glow shines directly into your soul can make people feel a little wild. You don’t need proof to know that there’s powerful energy surrounding the full moon. You can literally feel it coursing through the sky, intensifying everyone’s emotions. However, there’s also an astrological reason behind the magic of this phase of the lunar cycle, and the spiritual meaning of the August 2021 full blue moon might just explain everything you’re going through.