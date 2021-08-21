Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Denver

(DENVER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denver area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Alta Convenience at 5050 N Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.62.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alta Convenience 5050 N Washington St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Costco 5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

United Mart & Gas 2098 S Federal Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ 4.11 $ --

Murphy Express 5601 W 44Th Ave, Lakeside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 4.14 $ 3.13

Shell 2680 S Federal Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Sam's Club 7805 E 35Th Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.