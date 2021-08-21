Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Denver

Posted by 
Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3qUH_0bYoMIUY00

(DENVER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denver area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Alta Convenience at 5050 N Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.62.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alta Convenience

5050 N Washington St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.29

Costco

5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.89
$--

United Mart & Gas

2098 S Federal Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$4.11
$--

Murphy Express

5601 W 44Th Ave, Lakeside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.84
$4.14
$3.13

Shell

2680 S Federal Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.34

Sam's Club

7805 E 35Th Ave, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$3.84
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denver News Alert

Denver News Alert

Denver, CO
415
Followers
429
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alta Convenience#Shell#N Speer Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy