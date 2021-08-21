Save $0.41 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Minneapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1221 Washington Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

BP 3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 2651 Johnson St Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Handy Stop 700 Ne Lowry Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

BP 2636 University Ave Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Prime Oil & Gas 2951 Central Ave Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.