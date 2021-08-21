San Diego gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAN DIEGO, CA) According to San Diego gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.39 at Shell at 900 Orange Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Costco 2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

NEX Autoport Bldg 3341 S 32Nd St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

NEX Autoport 2920 Nimitz Blvd, Point Loma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 4.14

Summit Gasoline 3580 Sports Arena Blvd, Point Loma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.09

Express Gas 804 E 8Th St, National City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.