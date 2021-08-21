Gas savings: The cheapest station in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $1.07 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 E Flamingo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.56.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.02.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Sam's Club 2658 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.47

Sam's Club 5101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.59

76 2424 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ -- $ --

ARCO 4916 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ -- card card $ 3.71 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ --

76 1625 N Lamb Blvd , Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.