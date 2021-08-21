This is the cheapest gas in San Antonio right now

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the San Antonio area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon.

H-E-B at 1520 Austin Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4302 Mccullough Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 1520 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.48 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Murphy USA 1430 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.89

Valero 1203 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 1015 S Ww White Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ --

Valero 1540 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.94 $ 3.31 $ 2.83

Valero 506 Austin Hwy, Alamo Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.