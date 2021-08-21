Cancel
Japan: Zelda series art exhibition taking place in Kyoto this September

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new The Legend of Zelda-themed special art exhibition is happening next month in Kyoto. The people at the helm of the fancy exhibition are Akira Himekawa, which is the pen name of a duo of female Japanese manga artists. The art exhibition for the franchise is set to take place at the esteemed Kyoto International Manga Museum from the 18th September until 26th December. The duo will be showing off their excellent artwork which has spanned an impressive twenty years and they will be highlighting new and exclusive pieces of art for the established Nintendo series which was born from the minds of legendary gaming producers, Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

