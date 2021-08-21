Japan: Zelda series art exhibition taking place in Kyoto this September

Zelda Universe’s 2016 The Wind Waker: English Dub is officially returning for a second quest, and this time we all get to wear our lobster pajamas!. Announced yesterday through YouTube, The Wind Waker: English Dub – Second Quest will be a direct follow-up to the previous dub of The Wind Waker by Zelda Universe! The new dub will largely cover the same story and characters as the first quest, but now with new text dialogue from Valoo, The Great Deku Tree, Jabun, and more! In the original quest of The Wind Waker, certain characters spoke in ancient Hylian, but this ancient text was all translated in the second quest allowing players to see even more of the story. However, the best part of the Second Quest is the fact Link wears his Lobster shirt the whole time. In other words, the whole thing is one extended pajama day.