Miami gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MIAMI, FL) According to Miami gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunflex Fuels at 6120 Nw 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 845 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Miami area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.09
$3.29
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0