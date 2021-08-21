Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 8 days ago
(MIAMI, FL) According to Miami gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunflex Fuels at 6120 Nw 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 845 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Miami area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunflex Fuels

6120 Nw 27Th Ave, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$2.93

Caraf Oil

6151 Nw 32Nd Ave, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89

Westar

5701 Sw 24Th St, West Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3196 Nw 54Th St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.09
$--
$--

Sunoco

3699 Nw 54Th St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.09
$3.29
$2.92

Freedom Oil

Coral Way, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Miami News Alert

Miami News Alert

Miami, FL
200
Followers
443
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

