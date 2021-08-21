Miami gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MIAMI, FL) According to Miami gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunflex Fuels at 6120 Nw 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 845 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Miami area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunflex Fuels 6120 Nw 27Th Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Caraf Oil 6151 Nw 32Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Westar 5701 Sw 24Th St, West Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3196 Nw 54Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3699 Nw 54Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.92

Freedom Oil Coral Way, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.