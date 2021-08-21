Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Angeles
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Angeles, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Angeles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.35 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--
|card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.09
|card
card$4.13
$4.35
$4.49
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0