Los Angeles, CA

Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Angeles

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISzbM_0bYoM6z500

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Angeles, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Angeles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers

3860 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Costco

2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.09
$--

ARCO

4700 E Slauson Ave, Maywood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--

Unico

4072 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--
card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$--

ARCO

4380 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$--

Sinclair

2005 E 4Th St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.09
card
card$4.13
$4.35
$4.49
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

