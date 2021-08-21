Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Angeles

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Angeles, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Angeles area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers 3860 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Costco 2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

ARCO 4700 E Slauson Ave, Maywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

Unico 4072 Verdugo Rd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ -- card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ --

ARCO 4380 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ --

Sinclair 2005 E 4Th St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.13 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.