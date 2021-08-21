Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Cleveland, you could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on gas.

Speedy Gas at 13601 Lorain Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy Gas 13601 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.09 $ 3.27 $ 3.15

EXBO 11622 Bellaire Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ --

Gas USA 3934 W 117Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Pioneer 3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3945 W 130Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

C Food Mart & Gas 4709 Clark Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.