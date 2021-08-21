Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9V3o_0bYoM56M00

(CLEVELAND, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Cleveland, you could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on gas.

Speedy Gas at 13601 Lorain Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedy Gas

13601 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.09
$3.27
$3.15

EXBO

11622 Bellaire Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.35
$--

Gas USA

3934 W 117Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.29

Pioneer

3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3945 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

C Food Mart & Gas

4709 Clark Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

