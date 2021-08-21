Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland
(CLEVELAND, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Cleveland, you could be saving up to $1.22 per gallon on gas.
Speedy Gas at 13601 Lorain Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 12404 Cedar Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.09
$3.27
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
