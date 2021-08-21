Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chicago area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1430 S Ashland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1430 S Ashland Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

BP 3330 N Kimball Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Thorntons 3450 S California Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 4.13 $ 3.45

Speedway 2303 S Western Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ 3.25

Marathon 2584 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 3401 S California Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.