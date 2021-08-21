Houston gas at $2.45 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HOUSTON, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Houston area offering savings of $1.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 202 W Crosstimbers St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2220 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 202 W Crosstimbers St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4400 Yale St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2401 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 2.77

Gulf 6839 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Fuel Depot 2001 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 2402 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.