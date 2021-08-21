Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bYoLwK300

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.4 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.05
$2.63

Sam's Club

4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.04

NP Mart

2801 O St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

A's Stop & Shop

1301 N 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Piedmont Auto Care

1316 S 50Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$--
$3.25

Casey's

3003 N 70Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.60
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lincoln, NE
