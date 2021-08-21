Lincoln gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.4 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.63

Sam's Club 4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

NP Mart 2801 O St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

A's Stop & Shop 1301 N 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Piedmont Auto Care 1316 S 50Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.25

Casey's 3003 N 70Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.60 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.