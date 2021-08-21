Cancel
Charles City County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Charles City, New Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1045 AM EDT. Target Area: Charles City; New Kent The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia Chickahominy River above Providence Forge affecting New Kent and Charles City Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickahominy River above Providence Forge. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 8.6 feet. * Forecast...Minor flooding is expected to continue through Sunday. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The river exceeds the banks in the vicinity of the gauge along Adkins Rd. Water begins to enter the back of the property of a near by auto parts business. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.4 feet on 03/05/2019.

alerts.weather.gov

