Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1000 Ne Ih-820 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1510 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1000 Ne Ih-820, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.93

Lisa's Food Mart 2315 Nw 24Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Lisa's 2550 Ne 28Th St , Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.75

Speedy 401 N W 28Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1300 E Long Ave, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3877 Maurice Ave, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.