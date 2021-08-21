Save up to $146.97 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Detroit, you could be saving up to $146.97 per gallon on gas.

Pure at 13500 Livernois Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $54.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pure 13500 Livernois Ave , Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 14127 Linwood Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 12524 Woodward Ave, Highland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 11155 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 5001 E Davison St, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 8926 Joseph Campau St, Hamtramck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.