Detroit, MI

Save up to $146.97 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Detroit

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyetf_0bYoLsn900

(DETROIT, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Detroit, you could be saving up to $146.97 per gallon on gas.

Pure at 13500 Livernois Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $149.9.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $54.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pure

13500 Livernois Ave , Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

14127 Linwood Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

12524 Woodward Ave, Highland Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

11155 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

5001 E Davison St, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

8926 Joseph Campau St, Hamtramck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

