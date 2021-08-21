Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oakland area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Berkeley Gas & Smog 3000 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

GO! GAS & Food 2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

ARCO 1001 San Pablo Ave, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

Mobil 950 University Ave, Berkeley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.09

Valero 849 University Ave, Berkeley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.