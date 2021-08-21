Cancel
Oakland, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 8 days ago
(OAKLAND, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oakland area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Berkeley Gas & Smog

3000 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--

ARCO

1001 San Pablo Ave, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.27
$4.37
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Mobil

950 University Ave, Berkeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.09

Valero

849 University Ave, Berkeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

