Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in San Jose?

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bYoLD2i00

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 147 E Santa Clara St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Gas & Mart

1620 Story Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Costco

1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--

Costco

1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$3.90
$--
$--
$--

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.68
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$--
$4.74
$4.85
$--

Costco

2201 Senter Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
2K+
Followers
908
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Gas Mart#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Top homes for sale in San Jose

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This rare 4BD/2.5BA Central Sunnyvale Level-in Ranch Home, conveniently located near beautiful local parks, top-rated schools, popular shopping and dining amenities, and excellent freeway
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Lifestyle wrap: San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

House-hunt San Jose: What’s on the market

(SAN JOSE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Take advantage of Monday sun in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.84 in the greater San Jose area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.79, listed at 76 at 602 W San Carlos St.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel price check reveals $0.90 savings at cheapest station

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Jose area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 401 Saratoga Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 602 W San Carlos St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in San Jose

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Jose: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/14/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On; 2. Senior Recruiter; 3. Field Operations Specialist; 4. Administrative Secretary; 5. Customer Care Administrator to $50,000.00 per year!!; 6. Shipping & Receiving; 7.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

(SAN JOSE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Jose, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

Comments / 1

Community Policy