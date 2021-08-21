Where's the cheapest gas in San Jose?

(SAN JOSE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Jose area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 1620 Story Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 147 E Santa Clara St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Gas & Mart 1620 Story Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Costco 1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Costco 1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ -- $ 4.74 $ 4.85 $ --

Costco 2201 Senter Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.