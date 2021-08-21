Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Shell at 6820 North Fessenden, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrak 5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.81 $ 4.11 $ 4.25 $ --

Space Age 6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Space Age 9808 Se Division St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 10975 Sw Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.87 $ -- card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.97 $ --

Space Age 8410 Se Foster Rd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

ARCO 9222 Se Holgate Blvd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.