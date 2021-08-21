Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Portland

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnuOg_0bYoLBHG00

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Shell at 6820 North Fessenden, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrak

5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.85
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.81
$4.11
$4.25
$--

Space Age

6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Space Age

9808 Se Division St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

10975 Sw Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.51
$3.71
$3.87
$--
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$3.97
$--

Space Age

8410 Se Foster Rd, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--

ARCO

9222 Se Holgate Blvd, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.59
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fremont St Regular#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Charming mid-century home with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and hardwood floors on large lot. Located on quiet street, just moments from Fanno Creek trail,
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.89

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Portland area went to Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, the survey found:
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Here’s the cheapest gas in Portland Saturday

(PORTLAND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Portland, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrak at 5710 Ne Fremont St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 6820 North Fessenden, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.89 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Portland area went to Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.09, at 76 at 10966 Se Mcloughlin Blvd, the survey found:
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Prepare to fall in love with this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single-family home in Aloha! As you step inside, beautiful sleek flooring takes
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.00 per gallon

(PORTLAND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Portland, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. Space Age at 8410 Se Foster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 400 W Burnside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Comments / 0

Community Policy