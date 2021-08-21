Where's the cheapest gas in Pleasanton?

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2800 Independence Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4212 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.49.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 2800 Independence Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Sunol Super Stop 3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.25

Angle Petroleum 2008 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.07

Marathon 160 Holmes St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.37 $ -- $ 4.04 card card $ 4.17 $ -- $ 4.47 $ 4.04

Central Gas 286 S Livermore Ave, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ --

Speedway 1619 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.