Pleasanton, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in Pleasanton?

Tri-Valley Tribune
 8 days ago
(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2800 Independence Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4212 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.49.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

2800 Independence Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

Sunol Super Stop

3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.21
$4.31
$4.15
card
card$4.15
$4.31
$4.41
$4.25

Angle Petroleum

2008 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.07

Marathon

160 Holmes St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.37
$--
$4.04
card
card$4.17
$--
$4.47
$4.04

Central Gas

286 S Livermore Ave, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$--

Speedway

1619 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

