Walnut Creek, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 8 days ago
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Walnut Creek, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3255 Stanley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.46.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

World

2211 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Costco

2400 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.19
$3.99

ARCO

2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

ARCO

2490 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Bonfare

2800 Grant St, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.69
$--

Safeway

707 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.11
$4.41
$4.55
$4.41
card
card$4.21
$4.51
$4.65
$4.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
