Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walnut Creek
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Walnut Creek, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.
World at 2211 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3255 Stanley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.46.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.19
$--
$4.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.11
$4.41
$4.55
$4.41
|card
card$4.21
$4.51
$4.65
$4.51
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0