Manhattan gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MANHATTAN, NY) According to Manhattan gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 73 Palisade Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.21.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 73 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.53 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 2525 Third Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Sonomax 278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 3.24

Delta 441 Broad Ave, Leonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.43 $ 3.53 $ --

Enrite 261 Us-46 E, Little Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.65 $ 3.35 $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ 3.76 $ 3.43 $ --

Conoco 451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.