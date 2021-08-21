Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Manhattan Echo
 8 days ago
(MANHATTAN, NY) According to Manhattan gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 73 Palisade Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.21.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

73 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.53
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.59
$--

Shell

2525 Third Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.55
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.65
$--

Sonomax

278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24

Delta

441 Broad Ave, Leonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.43
$3.53
$--

Enrite

261 Us-46 E, Little Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.65
$3.35
$--
card
card$3.07
$3.76
$3.43
$--

Conoco

451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

