Bronx gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1 Industrial Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Lukoil at 490 Sylvan Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.55
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.39
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0