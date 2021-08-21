Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Brooklyn Saturday

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 8 days ago
(BROOKLYN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Brooklyn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sonomax

278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24

Conoco

451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Sunoco

497 Meeker Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.33
$3.53
$3.33
card
card$3.11
$3.43
$3.63
$3.59

Conoco

1450 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.35
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1143 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.35
$3.55
$3.81
card
card$3.13
$3.45
$3.65
$3.91

Shell

1740 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.34
$--
$--
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.66
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

