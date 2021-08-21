Here’s the cheapest gas in Brooklyn Saturday

(BROOKLYN, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Brooklyn area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.28 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.27 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.24 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sonomax 278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 3.24

Conoco 451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Sunoco 497 Meeker Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.59

Conoco 1450 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1143 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.81 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.91

Shell 1740 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.66 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.