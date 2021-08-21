Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Philadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 5901 Wissahickon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.52.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.23.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Eastcoast 7300 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.17

Speedway 1420 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

BP 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Conoco 8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Conoco 145 S Broadway, Gloucester City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.23

Phillips 66 174 S Broadway , Gloucester City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.