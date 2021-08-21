Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 3205 Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4101 Pennington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baltimore area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 3205 Washington Blvd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 3.07

US Fuel 3827 Pulaski Hwy, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Marathon 510 N Franklintown Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

US Fuel 6100 Moravia Park Dr, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Marathon 427 W Mulberry , Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Crown 5901 Belair Rd , Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.