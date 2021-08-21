Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Baltimore

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYZ5z_0bYoL4BQ00

(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 3205 Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4101 Pennington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baltimore area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

3205 Washington Blvd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.43
$3.07

US Fuel

3827 Pulaski Hwy, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$2.99

Marathon

510 N Franklintown Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.89
$--

US Fuel

6100 Moravia Park Dr, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.15

Marathon

427 W Mulberry , Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Crown

5901 Belair Rd , Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
751
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Where's the cheapest gas in Baltimore?

(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crown at 2810 W Franklin St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Save $0.52 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Baltimore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 3205 Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1100 S Hanover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Check out these homes for sale in Baltimore now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Bolton Hill Apartment located on the second floor of this traditional brownstone. Features floor to ceiling windows that illuminate the apartment. Gleeming hardwood

Comments / 0

Community Policy