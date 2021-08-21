Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Baltimore
(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
Marathon at 3205 Washington Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 4101 Pennington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baltimore area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.03
$3.43
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$3.05
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0