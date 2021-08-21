Fairfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.61 per gallon
(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Massey at 40 Hollister Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1705 Park Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.16
$3.29
$3.16
|card
card$2.98
$3.16
$3.29
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.70
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.35
$3.55
$3.13
|card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.65
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
