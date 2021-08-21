Fairfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.61 per gallon

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Massey at 40 Hollister Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1705 Park Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Massey 40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.16 $ 3.29 $ 3.16 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.16 $ 3.29 $ 3.16

Star Fuels 350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 169 North Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.70 $ 3.15

Wheels 440 Lordship Blvd, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Gulf 730 Brooklawn Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2424 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.