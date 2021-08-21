Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.61 per gallon

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z96Zd_0bYoL3Ih00

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Massey at 40 Hollister Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1705 Park Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Massey

40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.16
$3.29
$3.16
card
card$2.98
$3.16
$3.29
$3.16

Star Fuels

350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

169 North Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.70
$3.15

Wheels

440 Lordship Blvd, Stratford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.19

Gulf

730 Brooklawn Ave, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2424 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.35
$3.55
$3.13
card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.65
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
675
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ct#Cheapest#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Where's the cheapest gas in Fairfield?

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Depending on where you fill up in Fairfield, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 3232 Post Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Top homes for sale in Fairfield

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The MOST private lot in StoneRidge- surrounded by greenbelt. Originally a $60K lot premium for uniquely private, yet w/in neighbrhood. Many group activities, w/no

Comments / 0

Community Policy