Save $0.95 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) According to Seattle gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 6056 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shree's 7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.39

Costco 4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ 3.97 $ --

ARCO 5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

APP 6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Safeway 3820 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 3.69

76 4600 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.35 $ 4.59 $ 3.59 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.