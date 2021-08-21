Save $0.95 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Seattle
(SEATTLE, WA) According to Seattle gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 6056 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.44.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.99
$4.09
$3.29
|card
card$3.59
$4.09
$4.19
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$--
$3.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.91
$4.11
$4.31
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.35
$4.59
$3.59
|card
card$4.05
$4.45
$4.65
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1