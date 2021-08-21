Cancel
Seattle, WA

Save $0.95 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Seattle

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E68tD_0bYoL2Py00

(SEATTLE, WA) According to Seattle gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 6056 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shree's

7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.99
$4.09
$3.29
card
card$3.59
$4.09
$4.19
$3.39

Costco

4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$--
$3.97
$--

ARCO

5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$--

APP

6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.54

Safeway

3820 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.91
$4.11
$4.31
$3.69

76

4600 Fremont Ave N, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.35
$4.59
$3.59
card
card$4.05
$4.45
$4.65
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

