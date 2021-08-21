Phoenix gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Costco 4502 E Oak St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

ARCO 2902 N 16Th St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

76 4102 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

76 3163 W Buckeye Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.02

QuikTrip 2836 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.