Phoenix gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.
Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.29
$3.69
$2.95
|card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.72
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
