Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago
(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Phoenix area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--

Costco

4502 E Oak St, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--

ARCO

2902 N 16Th St, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99

76

4102 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--

76

3163 W Buckeye Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.29
$3.69
$2.95
card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.72
$3.02

QuikTrip

2836 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
