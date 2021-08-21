Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwQti_0bYoL0eW00

(DALLAS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dallas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4611 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven

3600 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$2.49
$2.99
$--

Murphy USA

1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.90
$3.22
$2.66

QuikTrip

1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.69

Murphy Express

6410 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.81

Fox Fuels

3603 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.25
$3.65
$--

Chevron

1607 Regal Row, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

