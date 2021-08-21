Dallas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DALLAS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dallas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4611 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven 3600 S Lancaster Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ 2.49 $ 2.99 $ --

Murphy USA 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.90 $ 3.22 $ 2.66

QuikTrip 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.69

Murphy Express 6410 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.81

Fox Fuels 3603 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

Chevron 1607 Regal Row, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.