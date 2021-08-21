Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta gas at $2.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bYoKznB00

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas.

UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

UFO

340 Whitehall St Sw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.25
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

864 Cleveland Ave, East Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2315 Glenwood Ave Se, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2560 Flat Shoals Rd, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

336 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$3.02
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89

BP

1856 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
703
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Ga#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Condo-hunt Atlanta: See what’s on the market now

(ATLANTA, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Atlanta or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Atlanta stations charging $0.83 extra

(ATLANTA, GA) You could be saving up to $0.83 per gallon on diesel in Atlanta, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Atlanta area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Chevron at 507 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.82, listed at Shell at 1539 Piedmont Ave Ne.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move in ready Summer 2021! Plateau West's final collection of impressive townhomes. Each home is elevator-ready and has incredible unobstructed views of Midtown/Downtown skyline
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Save up to $0.77 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1163 Metropolitan Pkwy Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 970 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Top homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Really Cute Stone Mountain home priced to SEll! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Cul de Sac lot. Separate living room and dining room. Eat

Comments / 0

Community Policy