Atlanta gas at $2.25 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.44 per gallon on gas.

UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 610 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

UFO 340 Whitehall St Sw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 864 Cleveland Ave, East Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2315 Glenwood Ave Se, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2560 Flat Shoals Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 336 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

BP 1856 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.