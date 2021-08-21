Save $1.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Milpitas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.08 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1709 Automation Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1101 N Lawrence Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.93.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.41 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Costco 1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ -- $ 4.74 $ 4.85 $ --

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.68 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 1575 Landess Ave , Milpitas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.45 $ --

ARCO 1143 N Capitol Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.