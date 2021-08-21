Cancel
Alameda, CA

Alameda gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 8 days ago
(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.48 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1900 Davis St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--

Royal

10151 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--

ARCO

9800 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.49

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--

San Leandro Gas & Car Wash

1990 E 14Th St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Alameda Daily

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

