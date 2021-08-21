Alameda gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.48 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1900 Davis St, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Royal 10151 International Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

ARCO 9800 International Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.49

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

GO! GAS & Food 2240 Mountain Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

San Leandro Gas & Car Wash 1990 E 14Th St, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.