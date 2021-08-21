Alameda gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 29 Wildwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.48 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
