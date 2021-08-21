Half Moon Bay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Half Moon Bay, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Easy Mart at 61 Ave Alhambra. Regular there was listed at $4.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.54 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Easy Mart 61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ --

Alliance 120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.95 $ 4.59

InterState Gasoline 501 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.