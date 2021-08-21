Cancel
Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 8 days ago
(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Half Moon Bay, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Easy Mart at 61 Ave Alhambra. Regular there was listed at $4.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.54 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Easy Mart

61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--

Alliance

120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$4.29
card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.95
$4.59

InterState Gasoline

501 Kelly Ave, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

