This is the cheapest gas in Pacifica right now

(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1600 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.54.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

Costco 451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

San Bruno Gas 401 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ --

ARCO 1 Rollins Rd, Millbrae

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.63 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.39

Speedway 501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.49

Speedway 2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.