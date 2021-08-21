Cancel
Saratoga, CA

Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saratoga

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YEbh_0bYoKuNY00

(SARATOGA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Saratoga area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.45 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.29
$4.49
$4.45
card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.55
$4.55

Union Gas

2708 Union Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19

US Pro

3595 Benton St, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.43
$4.15

Homestead Car Wash & Gas

3500 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.12
$4.32
$4.42
$4.17

ARCO

1697 S Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.39
card
card$4.23
$4.43
$4.53
$4.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

