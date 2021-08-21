Cancel
Newark, CA

Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Newark

East Bay News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwToY_0bYoKtUp00

(NEWARK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Newark area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

ABE at 33090 Mission Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 31889 Alvarado Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.47 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ABE

33090 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.25

National

33365 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Costco

43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$--
$4.35
$--

Fremont Gas & Food

43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.09
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.15

76

35550 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.24
$4.44
$4.54
$4.24
card
card$4.31
$4.51
$4.61
$4.31

ARCO

36974 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$--
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

