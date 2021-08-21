Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Mateo

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bYoKrjN00

(SAN MATEO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Mateo area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.45.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO

1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.25
card
card$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$4.31

A&A Gas

1100 Broadway, Burlingame
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29

ARCO

300 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$--
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$--

Exxon

404 19Th Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.39
$4.45
$4.41
card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.57
$4.27

A&A Gas

907 Holly St, San Carlos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.45
$4.55
$4.19
card
card$4.25
$4.55
$4.65
$4.29

Gas & Shop

609 E 4Th Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.49
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
519
Followers
831
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo, CA
Traffic
State
Delaware State
City
San Mateo, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino Real#Arco#Delaware St Regular#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in San Mateo Saturday

(SAN MATEO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Mateo, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon on gas. ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints San Mateo's cheapest

(SAN MATEO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.70 in the greater San Mateo area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Mateo area went to A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, the survey found:
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Top homes for sale in San Mateo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this beautiful 3 beds/2.5 baths waterfront townhome nestled in the sought after Isle Cove community. The recently updated home offers a spacious
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Top condo units for sale in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in San Mateo or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy