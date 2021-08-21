Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Mateo area offering savings of $0.84 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 1950 S Delaware St. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.45.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.31

A&A Gas 1100 Broadway, Burlingame

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

ARCO 300 S Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ --

Exxon 404 19Th Ave, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.39 $ 4.45 $ 4.41 card card $ 4.27 $ 4.47 $ 4.57 $ 4.27

A&A Gas 907 Holly St, San Carlos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.29

Gas & Shop 609 E 4Th Ave, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.