Los Altos gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.70 per gallon
(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Los Altos area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.49 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Altos area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.54 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$--
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.29
$4.49
$4.45
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.55
$4.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0