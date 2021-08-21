Los Altos gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.70 per gallon

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Los Altos area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Gas & Mart at 789 E Evelyn Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.49 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Altos area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.54 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Gas & Mart 789 E Evelyn Ave, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Palo Alto Gas & Smog 835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

World 117 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

National 603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

ARCO 1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ --

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.55 $ 4.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.