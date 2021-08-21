Save $1.71 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Francisco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.71 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.8 at Shell at 598 Bryant St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.57 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Allstars 2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

Speedway Express 3300 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.49

ARCO 1175 Fell St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.23 $ 4.39 $ 4.53 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.59 $ 4.05

Gas & Shop 1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.32 card card $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.63 $ 4.42

Chevron 1601 Mission St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.83 $ -- card card $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ 5.03 $ --

Alliance 101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.