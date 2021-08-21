Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Save $1.71 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Francisco

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WB1j7_0bYoKpxv00

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Francisco area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.71 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. Regular there was listed at $4.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.8 at Shell at 598 Bryant St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.57 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Allstars

2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Speedway Express

3300 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.45
$4.55
$4.39
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.49

ARCO

1175 Fell St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.23
$4.39
$4.53
$3.95
card
card$4.29
$4.45
$4.59
$4.05

Gas & Shop

1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.23
$4.43
$4.53
$4.32
card
card$4.33
$4.53
$4.63
$4.42

Chevron

1601 Mission St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.83
$--
card
card$4.73
$4.89
$5.03
$--

Alliance

101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

