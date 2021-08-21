Patriots WR N'Keal Harry reportedly avoids serious injury

Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry. Kris Craig/The Providence Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Harry exited the Patriots’ preseason game on Thursday night after landing hard on his shoulder while diving for a catch. Harry didn’t return and was seen wearing a sling following the contest. The receiver has dealt with a number of injuries during his brief career, so the report that there was no structural damage is a positive development for the 23-year-old.

Of course, it’s still uncertain if the 2019 first-round pick will be on the Patriots roster come Week 1. The Arizona State product surprised many when he requested a trade earlier this offseason, but Harry still attended training camp and has reportedly held talks with Bill Belichick regarding the request.

Considering Harry’s lack of production through two NFL seasons, the Patriots probably haven’t traded him due to underwhelming offers. We’ve heard teams like Washington were interested in Harry, but suitors were likely offering fifth- or sixth-round picks. The Patriots may just prefer to keep Harry around instead of dumping him for a late-round selection.

Harry has disappointed since being selected with the No. 32 pick in the 2019 draft. Through two seasons, he’s hauled in 45 receptions for 414 yards and four scores. Harry had a chance to prove himself in 2020 with a depleted depth chart, but he’ll have a tougher time getting looks in 2021 following the additions of Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver plus tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.