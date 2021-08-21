Cancel
Willmar, MN

Bond issue for Willmar streets and sales tax projects approved as construction continues

By Shelby Lindrud
West Central Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst up was an issue of up to $4 million in general obligation improvement and abatement bonds. The money will be use to fund road projects on First Street South, Second Street Southeast and Eagle Ridge Drive East as well as a shared use path along Lakeland Avenue and U.S. Highway 12. The annual debt payment for the bonds is estimated at $370,000 a year, to be paid using existing local taxes and funds on hand.

www.wctrib.com

