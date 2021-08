Saturday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium spelled lift-off for Manchester City’s £100million man.After a difficult first Premier League start for the club away at Tottenham, Jack Grealish opened his account for Pep Guardiola’s men as the champions thrashed Norwich 5-0 in front of a capacity crowd filled with adoration for their newest recruit.A home debut can be a rather daunting prospect for some players, particularly when your new team have broken the British transfer record to bring you in.And in the opening quarter of an hour, the weight of expectation was being met with a rather timid start from the...