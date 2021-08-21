Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

White House pledges to fight court order on oil and gas leases, but activists want more

By Jacob Fischler
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FhSF_0bYoJLtG00

The Biden administration plans to appeal a federal court decision forcing the government to restart oil and gas leases that have been paused since January.

But administration officials are also promising to comply in a way that takes into account the damage caused by fossil fuel development.

The two-part move worries progressive activists and members of Congress, who have urged President Joe Biden to permanently shut down the federal oil and gas leasing program because of its contributions to climate change.

In addition, the oil and gas industry is questioning whether there’s any intent by the government to fall in line with the court ruling, since lease sales have not been scheduled.

The reactions came after the Interior Department said Monday it would comply with U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty’s June 16 ruling to reinstate the oil and gas leasing program while the appeal is pending.

But the department reserved the right to “to conduct leasing in a manner that takes into account the program’s many deficiencies,” including its impact on climate change.

An Interior spokeswoman declined to elaborate Tuesday on what the department’s compliance would mean in practice.

Executive order

Biden paused oil and gas leases on federal lands in a Jan. 27 executive order that also called for a comprehensive review of the program. Lease sale auctions are generally held quarterly.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and 12 other Republican attorneys general, including those in Georgia, Missouri and Montana, sued earlier this year to stop the pause. In an interim step, Doughty ruled in favor of the states and issued an injunction forcing the federal government to resume lease sales.

Interior said immediately following the ruling it would comply with it, but has not announced any new lease sales.

Monday, the department again said it would comply, but added several criticisms of the oil and gas leasing program, including that it has failed to account for contributions to climate change.

The statement’s emphasis on the program’s faults led some conservation activists to believe that the Biden Interior Department would approve fewer leases or otherwise curb what they see as the program’s excesses in previous administrations.

Erik Schlenker-Goodrich, executive director of the liberal-leaning conservation group Western Environmental Law Center, said the Interior Department has the authority to review oil and gas development on public lands at several stages.

The Bureau of Land Management can review and amend resource management plans that stipulate how areas covering several million acres can be developed, Schlenker-Goodrich said.

It can also decide not to offer any particular parcel for leasing at all. If and when a parcel is leased to an energy developer and when the developer makes plans to drill, the agency retains fairly wide discretion to shape where and how that drilling can be done.

The administration’s criticism of how the oil and gas program has operated could indicate officials intend to use at least some of those powers to significantly slow development, he said.

“Given the litany of chronic, systemic problems with the federal oil and gas program Interior very noticeably identified and emphasized yesterday, in particular regarding the climate crisis, I think it’s safe to expect that we will not see a resumption of leasing anywhere close to the level or magnitude of the Trump or Obama eras,” he said.

House leader displeased

About one-quarter of fossil fuel emissions come from oil and gas developed on federal public lands, the U.S. Geological Survey found in a 2018 report.

If leases are to resume, Interior should have at least changed some parts of how they operate, House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva said in a statement. The administration has had since January to ponder how it would change the program.

“Holding more lease sales under today’s outdated standards is economically wasteful and environmentally destructive, and everyone not sitting in a fossil fuel boardroom knows it,” the Arizona Democrat said.

“If new lease sales are going [to] occur, the country should be able to benefit from the reforms the administration has been studying since it rightly announced its leasing pause earlier this year.”

Grijalva added that he would try and overhaul the program through the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill Congress is expected to consider this fall.

Doughty’s ruling may have forced the administration’s hand to resume lease sales, but the administration could have avoided the most damaging parts of the order by adopting reforms at the same time, Angelyn Tabalba, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Conservation League, said.

“DOI could have taken this opportunity to reform the oil and gas program while still complying with the order, but is instead complying without doing anything immediately,” Tabalba wrote in an email. “They’re still studying potential reforms while allowing leasing to continue, and operating under a broken system that fails communities and taxpayers.”

Oil and gas questioning compliance

Despite pledging to comply with Doughty’s order two months ago, the federal government has not scheduled any lease sales.

Federal law requires 45 days’ notice for a lease sale, meaning that Monday was the last date the government could notice a sale for the third quarter of 2021.

“Now that the Interior Department has missed the deadline to hold any sales before October, it’s crystal clear there is no intention of complying with the judge’s order,” Kathleen Sgamma, president of the industry group Western Energy Alliance, said in a statement.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told a Senate panel last month that “technically, I guess you can say the pause is still in place” because no leases have been issued.

“However, we are complying with the court order, to move forward on releasing the report, and moving this issue forward,” she said.

The attorneys general last week asked Doughty to hold Interior in contempt for not complying with the order to resume leases. The federal government has until Aug. 24 to respond.

The post White House pledges to fight court order on oil and gas leases, but activists want more appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

728
Followers
676
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Landry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Court Order#Leases#The Interior Department#Republican#Trump#House Natural Resources#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Energy Industryfloridaphoenix.com

Biden administration to restart oil and gas leasing

The Interior Department will make significant steps toward restarting its leasing programs for onshore and offshore oil and gas development in the coming months, the Biden administration said in a court filing Tuesday. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management anticipates holding a sale for offshore leases in October or November,...
Energy Industrykrwg.org

Interior Department resuming oil and gas leasing

Commentary: The Interior Department announced tonight that it will resume the oil and gas leasing process that had been paused by President Biden’s day-one executive order. Interior also confirmed that the Justice Department will appeal the court decision which prompted the restart. The Center for Western Priorities released the following...
Energy Industrykrwg.org

Biden admin to appeal order blocking oil, gas lease pause

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is appealing a federal judge's order that blocked Biden's suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and waters. A Louisiana-based federal judge issued the ruling in June, siding with Louisiana's attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those...
Energy IndustryKPVI Newschannel 6

Oil and gas leasing pause faces new legal challenge

Two months after a judge blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas lease sales on federal lands, the moratorium faces another legal test. The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Monday filed a new lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — the same court that issued the June preliminary injunction — challenging the leasing pause.
Energy IndustryWashington Examiner

American Petroleum Institute sues Biden over oil and gas leasing pause

The American Petroleum Institute is leading a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s indefinite pause on oil and natural gas leasing in federal lands and waters. The suit was filed on Monday. API and 11 other oil industry trade groups argue the Interior Department failed to satisfy procedural requirements and ignored...
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: About Jim Jordan’s other Jan. 6 call with Trump

There are just over 48 hours left before the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw from Afghanistan. — The State Department says there are roughly 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave the country, per a spokesperson. — Leaving was made more difficult overnight, as the U.S. Embassy,...
Congress & CourtsNBC Philadelphia

Supreme Court Allows Evictions to Resume, Blocking Biden's Temporary Ban

The Supreme Court's conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court's action late Thursday ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who...
Congress & Courtsnewsbrig.com

Supreme Court ends federal eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday night struck down a federal eviction moratorium that was recently extended by President Joe Biden’s administration without congressional support. The stunning decision to end the pandemic-related eviction freeze came as a result of a legal challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords...
Congress & Courtshoumatimes.com

Dept. of Interior Files Court Brief Outlining Next Steps in Oil & Gas Leasing Program

Last week, the United States appealed the preliminary injunction entered by the district court in Louisiana v. Biden, which enjoined the Department of the Interior from implementing the pause in new federal oil and gas leasing as set forth in Section 208 of Executive Order 14008. The federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing program will continue as required by the district court while the government’s appeal is pending.
Acoma Pueblo, NMABQJournal

Acoma governor: Oil, gas leasing needs tribal input

Chaco Canyon in northwest New Mexico is a significant landscape for many ancestral and modern Native communities. The area is also a focal point in the debate over how the federal government should manage oil and gas drilling on public lands. Pueblo leaders and archaeologists are pushing for federal agencies...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Indigenous leaders call for oil and gas leasing reform

OIL & GAS: A leader of a New Mexico Pueblo and former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt call on the Biden administration to reform the oil and gas leasing program to protect cultural resources. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • The federal Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales...

Comments / 1

Community Policy