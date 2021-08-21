Cancel
Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward U.S. East Coast

By Brendan O’Brien
Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) - The U.S. East Coast braced on Saturday for arrival of Tropical Storm Henri as it threatened to bring fierce winds and heavy rains that could cause dangerous storm surge and flooding across the region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

As of Saturday morning, the storm was gathering strength packing 70 mph (113 kph) winds while it meandered north about 200 miles east of North Carolina. On its current track, Henri was expected to make landfall, possibly as a hurricane, in Long Island, New York or southern New England on Sunday, the center said in an advisory.

Parts of Long Island, New York and New Haven, Connecticut were under hurricane and storm surge warnings on Saturday. Other parts of New England, such as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, were under surge and tropical storm watches and warnings.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the NHC said.

The center warned Henri could produce storm surges of 3 to 5 feet along the coast in New England, 70 mph or high wind gusts and rains of 3 to 6 inches with 10 inches in isolated areas.

If Henri strikes southeast New England as a hurricane, it will be the first direct hurricane landfall since Bob almost to the date in 1991.

“I don’t know what to expect, it’s been quite a while since we’ve had something that feels kind of serious,” said Clara Presig, who lives in Falmouth, a town on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to a local NBC affiliate.

Eversource, the largest electric utility company in Connecticut, warned residents to be prepared for power outages for up to five to 10 days.

“I do need to ask for patience,” Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan said during a news conference on Friday, calling Henri a “very, very serious storm.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont activated the National Guard in their states to help in possible rescue, debris clearing and public safety efforts.

In New York City, the largest city in the U.S., emergency management officials told residents that heavy rainfall and damaging winds could flood roadways and reduce visibility throughout the weekend

“Secure outdoor objects and make sure you are in a safe location before the onset of wind and rain!,” New York City Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani wrote in an Tweet on Saturday.

Hurricane season brings a unique set of difficulties for the East Coast, and particularly the South. Like other natural disasters, hurricanes can lay bare inadequate infrastructure, political ineptitude, and stark racial and economic inequalities. For residents of the Gulf Coast region, Hurricane Ida comes 16 years — to the day — after Hurricane Katrina and its devastating aftermath killed more than 1,800 people.

