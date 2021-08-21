Cancel
Business

West Virginia ranks 33 in terms of COVID-19 recovery according to study

By Christian Meffert
WBOY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A recent study from WalletHub ranked West Virginia as the 33rd quickest recovering state from COVID-19. With around 51% of the U.S. population now being vaccinated, new cases of COVID-19 have reduced and economic recovery has started to spring into life. However, not all states are recovering as fast as others. Thus, West Virginia has landed in the middle of WalletHub’s recent ranking.

State
West Virginia State
#Covid 19#Economy#Real Gdp#Wallethub#Covid Health#Leisure Travel
Business
Health
Politics
Unemployment
Public Health
Coronavirus
WBOY

West Virginia ranked worst in the country for student debt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Student debt is a huge problem in America, especially in West Virginia. Save for mortgages, student loans make up the largest component of household debt for Americans. According to the Department of Education, the outstanding student loan debt totals $1.59 trillion. With about 42.9 million borrowers, that’s an average of $37,000 per borrower.
Public Healthlocaldvm.com

Another bad day for West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers; but vaccinations rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This latest spike comes as the state and the nation deal with the rapid spread of Delta variant cases. The Mountain State had 925 new cases in the past day. There are more than 8,800 active cases now. And the state has 469 delta variant cases. Well over 400 people are now in hospitals, and their ages are getting younger.
Public Healthwchstv.com

DHHR: 13 COVID-19 deaths, 1,448 new cases Thursday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia health officials reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,448 positive cases over the last 24 hours. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 12,736 active cases in the state on Thursday. The latest deaths bring the total to 3,049 since the start of...
Educationlocaldvm.com

Numbers worsen again for COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the fourth straight day, the Mountain State has seen more than 1,000 new cases. In fact, there were 1,328 new positives since Thursday. West Virginia now has more than 13,700 active cases, with 547 people in the hospital. Governor Justice is expressing frustration with the refusal of many people to get vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Launches More COVID-19 Vaccine Incentives With Prize Giveaways

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in West Virginia, with over 1,300 new positive cases in the past two days. In an effort to raise vaccination rates, Governor Jim Justice is launching a second round of the state’s vaccination sweepstakes. The first of six drawings begin next week. Prizes include season ticket packages to WVU and Marshall sporting events, a luxury sports car, and 10-year supply of free gas.
PoliticsWBOY

West Virginia is the #4 state where food stamps are used the most

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations and drives significant need for increases in the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

No green counties left on West Virginia's COVID-19 color map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of Monday, none of West Virginia's 55 counties were green on the state's COVID-19 color map that determines the severity of infection rate. The map updated Monday morning is from COVID data compiled Sunday. State Department of Health and Human Resources' officials posted the map...
Upshur County, WVmybuckhannon.com

West Virginia reports 10,980 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

This free update is made possible by Bacteria Busters, a Buckhannon-based business that offers affordable, hospital-grade disinfection solutions — as well as air duct cleaning, mold and mildew stain removal, pressure washing and more — for both residential and commercial customers. Call them at 1-800-633-9266 or check out their website.
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Study: NC – 9th most populous state – ranks 20th for pandemic recovery

RALEIGH – North Carolina is the 20th fastest-recovering state in the nation, according to the results of a new analysis conducted by WalletHub,. The analysis incorporates data through August 16, and the ranking methodology factors in three primary areas:. COVID health metrics. Leisure and travel data. Economic and labor market...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 15,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total surpassed 15,000 on Sunday as new positive cases continue to mount. The state’s active total now sits at 15,663, up from 13,766 reported on Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency has begun reporting COVID-19 data again during the weekends.
Oklahoma StateBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

COVID-19 health pulls Oklahoma low in WalletHub's recovery rankings

With an analysis focused heavily on each state’s COVID-19 health, Oklahoma is making the slowest economic recovery compared to all states except Louisiana, according to rankings released Tuesday by WalletHub. The personal finance website released the report as the US economy makes a gradual recovery with an unemployment rate down...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia officials: COVID-19 vaccine boosters to be available to general public by at least Sept. 20

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be offered to the general public by at least Sept. 20, federal officials said Wednesday. The Biden administration has announced that all Americans are recommended to get a third vaccine shot around eight months after receiving their second shot in order to shore up protection against the highly infectious Delta variant.

Comments / 1

