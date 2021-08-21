West Virginia ranks 33 in terms of COVID-19 recovery according to study
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A recent study from WalletHub ranked West Virginia as the 33rd quickest recovering state from COVID-19. With around 51% of the U.S. population now being vaccinated, new cases of COVID-19 have reduced and economic recovery has started to spring into life. However, not all states are recovering as fast as others. Thus, West Virginia has landed in the middle of WalletHub’s recent ranking.www.wboy.com
