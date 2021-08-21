Cancel
Food & Drinks

Here’s Why You’ll Want To Run To Disney Springs Today!

By Robin Burks
allears.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, we won’t lie — we will almost always be in the mood for cookies, and that means we’ll probably be in the mood for Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs. And today is a good day to walk — no, run — to Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs to grab some special Cookie Bites. For today, only, Gideon’s has a special batch of the limited edition Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Bites available while supplies last (which won’t be long).

