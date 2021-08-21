Here’s Why You’ll Want To Run To Disney Springs Today!

For months, we’ve been keeping an eye out for any updates about Disney’s FastPass system, getting your thoughts about a paid FastPass option in Disney World, and more. Today, Disney announced that FastPass+ and MaxPass are being discontinued in Disney World and Disneyland, and new paid services will be replacing them in the future. With one of the services, you’ll actually be able to pay to get a return time (and utilize a Lightning Lane) for select attractions. But, why might you want to do this, and how would you do it? We’re breaking down the information you need to know here!