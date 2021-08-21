Rep. Jamaal Bowman Criticizes Biden Nomination of Rahm Emanuel as Ambassador to Japan

Impeachment isn’t likely, but if it did happen …. Jeffrey Pace, in his letter “It is clear that Biden and his team cannot lead,” says President Biden must resign, be impeached, or removed by the 25th Amendment. Despite the many well-documented transgressions of President Biden’s predecessor, President Trump did not resign, his VP and cabinet did not invoke the 25th Amendment, and his enablers in the Senate, though given two opportunities, did not remove him via impeachment. With that recent history as my guide, I doubt any of Mr. Pace’s musings will come to pass. Regardless, it is interesting to consider the outcome if President Biden were no longer in office.