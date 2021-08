Google is set to launch its Pixel 5a 5G handset this week according to a new report from Android Police. A repair store has received all the parts for the Pixel 5a bar the display and has taken some hands-on shots of the device. It is said to look quite similar to the Pixel 4a 5G it replaces, using the same design language, but it apparently feels less like hard plastic and more rubbery in the hand.